The beautiful beaches that glow in the dark

The natural phenomenon can be seen on beaches – and even in caves – in different countries

Larissa Lopes, supervised by Thiago Lincolins Posted on 2/24/2021, 5:42 PM

Beaches are always popular destinations all over the world when you want to relax or get in touch with nature in the easiest way. Whether for the inhabitants of seaside towns or for tourists, it is a heavenly setting.

In some of them, another element shines beyond the sun. It may sound like a dream to walk on the beach at night and see the sea with bright lights, but it is real. The phenomenon is called bioluminescence.

This characteristic refers to the ability of organisms to produce light, which is cold and visible, and which can only be seen at night. Basically, light is created by the enzyme luciferase, found in many types of organisms, through an exothermic reaction. Thus, the enzyme oxidizes a substance called luciferin.

It is in this process that energy is released, thus generating a point of light. Luciferin is different from organism to organism, but in summary, it is the key substance that causes bioluminescence.

“ Sea of ​​stars ” on the island of Vaadhoo, Maldives / Credit: Disclosure / Youtube

Most living things capable of producing light come from the marine environment, and colors are varied, with blue being more common. Among the list of places where the phenomenon can be observed, taken over by Uol, the paradisiacal Maldives are not left out.

Asia

The Maldives archipelago displays brilliant landscapes at different times of the year, with more emphasis in October and April. There, the most intense point of light is the exact meeting point between the sea and the edge of the sand, which produces a beautiful blue.

The blue glow is due to a kind of phytoplankton which, when agitated by the movement of the waves, ends up emitting light. In the Maldives, the phenomenon is called the “sea of ​​stars” and is best seen on the island of Vaadhoo.

On the coast of Okayama, Japan, the view is practically psychedelic, in which the sea glows in the dark. The Japanese call the origin of the light “umihotaru” which, in fact, is a bioluminescent crustacean that is very present in the region.

Sometimes the species covers the surface of rocks, turning them into a bright blue blanket. In the vicinity of Setouchi, another Japanese city, the phenomenon can also be observed.

Illuminated stone in the Wadden Sea, northern Denmark / Credit: Disclosure / Youtube

United States

The beautiful and famous California, United States, is also on the list of privileged regions to receive this phenomenon. Its southern beaches are home to a type of dinoflagellate with the scientific name Lingulodinium polyedra, which gives the sea a blue color.

There it is possible to see the lights ‘breaking’ when the waves also crash on the sand, which guarantees another point of fascination for tourists. The city of San Diego is a great place to see the spectacle of nature, but on the other hand, it does not have a set schedule.

Surfer catches light wave in San Diego / Credit: Disclosure / Youtube

Porto Rico

Latin America has not been excluded from the heavenly scenario. In Puerto Rico, more precisely on the island of Vieques, there is one of the most famous places to observe bioluminescence.

This is Bahía Mosquito, where tourists can even kayak on the sparkling water. Also native to dinoflagellates, the experience is certainly fascinating.

New Zealand

The country of Oceania has a peculiarity: it displays a double bioluminescence. It turns out that in New Zealand the phenomenon can be observed both on the coast and in caves.

Illustrative image of the incidence of lights when the wave is agitated / Credit: Disclosure / Youtube

One example is the Waitomo Caves, a town on the country’s north island, which are a three-hour drive from Auckland – New Zealand’s largest city. In this region, the lights are caused by insects of the species Arachnocampa luminosa, whose larva and imago produce light.

