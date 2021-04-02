The best movies for the marathon during the Easter holidays

The Easter holiday has arrived and the best thing is to stay home. But the holidays don’t have to be tiring! The streaming services include the best movie options: works to watch with the family and nominated for an Oscar 2021 – the festival is scheduled for April 25.

So Easter is a great opportunity to capture the world of cinema!

> Do you want to receive messages via WhatsApp? Register here

We selected the 10 best pictures to see during the holidays in animations for the whole family and 10 holidays recommended for the most coveted gold statue.

Check directions and enjoy making popcorn!

Chicago7

The Netflix product is based on a true story and has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, who is on the “Fight – Next Cinema Tape” list.

“Chicago’s 7” tells the story of seven activists who faced a trial in 1969 after a demonstration against the Vietnam War turned violent. Defendants are trying to prove their innocence in connection with a major charge: they have conspired against the US federal government.

The film was written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sork for his screenplay for “The Social Network” (2010). Cast, in addition to Cohen, include Eddie Redmain (from “Theory of Everything”), John Carroll Lynch (“Barco”), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“The Origin”) and Mark Rylans (“Spitz Bridge”).

Where to look: Netflix

> Who are the SCs who have died from Govt-19 in 2021?

Fight – The next movie tape

It has been 14 years since Sacha Baron Cohen gave life to the battle of a Kazakh correspondent traveling to the United States to make a documentary on American customs. In 2006, when “Fight: Second Best Reporter in Kazakhstan’s Famous Country” was recorded, Cohen improved all the scenes: the people who took part in the scenes fell into “suits” and ridiculous situations were created from a huge cultural difference. They believed Borat was real and did not know they were being recorded.

In the second Oscar-nominated film for the adapted screenplay, “Fight – Cinema Tape Next”, Cohen is no longer able to record people who deceive people because he is already so popular and easily recognized. For this reason, the plot is led by her daughter Tutor (Maria Baklova, nominated for an Oscar for Supporting Actress).

The film deals with the most recent issues, such as the Donald Trump order and the Govt-19 epidemic.

Where to look: Prime Video

Two brothers – a wonderful journey

This picture animation tells the story of two elf brothers, Ian and Barley, who live in a magical world. They both lose their father at a young age. When they get the powerful staff of a wizard, Ian and Barley decide to use art to resurrect their father – but the spell gets worse, and they have to embark on an adventure to spend 24 hours with their father.

In the English version, the protagonists are voiced by Chris Broad (from “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Tom Holland (from “Spider-Man: Homecoming”). “Toys Irmios” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animation

In the English version, the protagonists are voiced by Chris Broad (from “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Tom Holland (from “Spider-Man: Homecoming”). “Toys Irmios” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animation.

Where to look: Disney +

Hop – Rebellion without Easter

Either way: “Hop – Rebellion Without Easter” was released in 2011, and to this day continues to be a children’s favorite film at Easter time. It will be fun for little ones who want to get into the holiday mood.

> Santa Catarina is getting ready for a sweeter and more supportive Easter in 2021

Mixing “hop” animation and live-action, Jr. wants to be a musician, to tell the story. However, his father, the Easter Bunny, wants him to give up that dream to continue the tradition of giving eggs to children.

Rebellion (as the title suggests), Jr. goes to Hollywood to enter music career. There, he is chased by a clumsy Fred who decides to help the rabbit achieve his dream.

Where to look: Netflix

> Learn the types of chocolates and find out what is the best choice

Monk

“Monk” screenwriter Herman J. Tells the story of Monkeywich (played by Gary Oldman), who struggles with alcoholism and does not have time to finish the script for the film “Citizen Kane” (1941).

A biography of a film expert is responsible for the excellent quality of the screens: this is the perfect formula for the Oscars. Not surprisingly, “Monk” provided 10 nominations for Best Picture, Motion Picture (for David Pincher), Actor (for Oldman) and Supporting Actress (Amanda Sefried).

Through Monkeywicz’s history and his critical eye, “Monk” portrays 1930s Hollywood.

Where to look: Netflix

Point Pedro Goyalho

Suitable for the family view, “Point Goyalho” leaves adults and children in the Easter mood. The film features computer graphics and live-action, and is based on Beatrix Porter’s book, The Adventures of Point Goyalho, which has captivated generations of younger readers.

In the picture, Point Pedro Goyalho is a rebellious bunny, preparing them all at Mr. McGregor’s farm. Not only do they fight for vegetables, but they also fight for the affection of the animal-loving beaver.

Where to look: Netflix

Pieces of a woman

Vanessa Kirby won a prize at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Martha, a pregnant woman who decides to keep her daughter at home. Childbirth ends in tragedy, and Martha goes into deep grief, threatening to destroy all her relationships.

Directed by Cornell Mundrews from “Deuce Deuce” and produced by Martin Scorsese, “Fragments of a Woman” is a profound portrait of a woman who must learn to live with her loss.

Where to look: Netflix

The sound of m .nat

The film is an original production of Amazon Prime video, and the streaming Oscar 2021 has hit hard, following the trend already started by rival Netflix. “The Sound of Silence” has been nominated for six statues, including Best Picture, Actor (for Rhys Ahmed) and the original script.

Ahmed plays Ruben, a former slave and drummer, who discovers that he is gradually losing his hearing. When he gets the news from his doctor, Ruben believes his life and career is over. But his girlfriend Lou takes him to a deaf rehabilitation home – to stop him again and show him that life can go on.

Where to look: Prime Video

Soul

Kids will enjoy this new picture animation – even adults, still need to make a handkerchief. That “soul” follows the axes of “divertcemento” (2015) and delights children, but it also makes adults more excited.

In the plot, Joe (originally voiced by Jamie Foxx) is a jazz musician who is frustrated with being a teacher. He finally gets a better chance to shine on stage, but crashes and falls into a coma.

His soul travels beyond, but Osho refuses to die. To come back to life, he plans to be the author of a new and more rebellious soul called 22 (voiced by Tina Fay). Joe has to convince 22 people to live on earth – she’s not ready to do that.

“Soul” has been nominated for three Oscars: Best Animation, Sound and Original Soundtrack.

Where to look: Disney +

A Vos Suprema To Do Blues

After a film about jazz, we mention a feature about the blues. The Netflix original, “The Supreme Voice of the Blues” was one of the last films of actor Chadwick Bosman (from “Black Panther”), who passed away in August 2020.

The film takes place in Chicago in 1927 and follows the first big blues star, Ma Rainey (played by Viola Davis).

While recording an album, Ma Rainey clashes with his ambitious trumpet (Bossman) and his white manager, who is determined to control the uncontrollable “Blues’ mother”.

Boseman has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for this film. Besides him, Viola Davis can also carry the statue of the best actress. This feature still competes in the categories of Best Art Movement, Cosmetics and Clothing.

Where to look: Netflix

Also read:

> Chocolate can reduce stress and prevent heart and bone diseases

> Experts say chocolate is good for the brain