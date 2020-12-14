The best-selling spy novelist John Le Carr has died at the age of 89

Le Carin’s family said in a statement that he had died of pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Jane, and four sons.

“I have represented David for almost 15 years and I have lost a mentor, an inspiration and most importantly a friend,” said Johnny Keller, CEO of the literary firm Curtis Brown Group. “We will never see him again.”

Described by Keller as the “undeniable giant of English literature”, Le Carr has authored 26 books, published in more than 50 countries and 40 languages, according to his official website.

Le Carr was born in 1931 and studied at the universities of Bern and Oxford. He also briefly served in British intelligence during the Cold War.