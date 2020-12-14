Home World The best-selling spy novelist John Le Carr has died at the age of 89

The best-selling spy novelist John Le Carr has died at the age of 89

Dec 14, 2020 0 Comments
The best-selling spy novelist John Le Carr has died at the age of 89

Le Carin’s family said in a statement that he had died of pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Jane, and four sons.

“I have represented David for almost 15 years and I have lost a mentor, an inspiration and most importantly a friend,” said Johnny Keller, CEO of the literary firm Curtis Brown Group. “We will never see him again.”

Described by Keller as the “undeniable giant of English literature”, Le Carr has authored 26 books, published in more than 50 countries and 40 languages, according to his official website.

Le Carr was born in 1931 and studied at the universities of Bern and Oxford. He also briefly served in British intelligence during the Cold War.

His most famous works spanning nearly six decades, and include “The Spy Who Came in Farm the Gold”, published in 1963, and Keller called Le Carey “the most famous spy writer in the world.”

Le Carey also wrote “Tinker Taylor Solitaire Spy” and “A Most Wanted Man”, which were made into blockbuster movies.

The authors mourned Le Carey on social media.

“This Terrible Year Has a Literary Giant Humanitarian Attitude” Stephen King Tweeted.
British historian and writer Simon Sebak Montifier He tweeted that he was “heartbroken” about Le Carey’s death, calling him the “Titan of English Literature” and that he was with adults.
British actor and writer Stephen Fry Lee tweeted that he could not name a contemporary writer who offered “richer pleasure” than Carr.

“I think the best one can do to honor his great life & talent is to go to‘ Call to the Dead ’and re-read all his books,” Fry wrote. “The very opposite of a job.”

READ  South Korea coronavirus cases highest since March: Live news | News

You May Also Like

Putin said there were two identity offices: one in Moscow and the other on the beach

Putin said there were two identity offices: one in Moscow and the other on the beach

Japan, S. Korea New Daily Records, Mull Steps

Japan, S. Korea New Daily Records, Mull Steps

Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalization of relations with Israel | Morocco

Armenians accuse Azerbaijan of violating trade agreement

Armenians accuse Azerbaijan of violating trade agreement

No deal Brexit: Navy boats on standby to protect UK waters

No deal Brexit: Navy boats on standby to protect UK waters

Hong Kong temporarily blocks flights into the city during the Govt-19 blockade

Hong Kong temporarily blocks flights into the city during the Govt-19 blockade

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *