The Bishop of Cartagena was vaccinated without joining the Priority Committee

Feb 09, 2021 0 Comments
Covid-19: Bispo de Cartagena vacinou-se sem pertencer a grupo prioritário

  • Article | 02/08/2021 21:50

The Bishop of Cardiagena, Murcia (Spain), Jose Manuel Lorca said the planes were vaccinated against Covit-19 in violation of established protocol, which provides assistance to vulnerable people and therefore makes vaccination a priority.

In a statement, Bishopric said Lorca flights received its first dose at the same center, where he receives the seasonal flu vaccine each year, which belongs to the Diocese of Cartagena.

However, the priest did not appear on the priority groups defined by the Spanish health authorities, although he did say that he regularly attended the aid agency for vulnerable people.

A few days before the vaccination, the bishop completed the required approval form for health officials to approve the vaccine, but it is not clear whether the autonomous department approved it.

Bishop said the bishop did not believe he had “behaved badly at any time” and “never” considered the possibility of missing priority levels of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for priority groups – defined by Spanish health officials.

Therefore, Lorca flights said it would not receive a second dose of the Covit-19 vaccine, which should be taken within the next few days to fulfill the scheduled schedule and improve immunity, i.e. three weeks between the first and second dose.

Spain has had nearly three million infections since the outbreak (2,989,085), and more than 60,000 people have died from complications associated with Covit-19.

