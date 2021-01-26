The Blade & Soul Revolution is set to launch globally in 2021 – Mobile Gamer

Oh Blade & Soul Revolution, The new free MMORPG that attacks cell phones Android e iOS Around the world later this year, according to Netmarble’s new announcement.

The game was previously available in Asia and was originally planned to reach other regions in late 2020, but the release was delayed.

Based on PC MMO Blade & Oasis, this game is an open world mobile RPG that is somewhat similar to a computer game. Although many say it is true to its roots, that is what we feel Check out last year’s game It follows a model very similar to that of Generation 2: Revolution.

A beautiful game, but accessible. Watch the trailer with a pre-registration call:

“The Netmorphil team could not be more excited to work with NCSoft again, creating a solid mobile version of their long-standing Blade & Soul,” said Andy Kong of Netmorph. “Our success with Lineage 2: Revolution really showed a strong demand for the full MMORPG experience, which players can easily pick up and play anywhere in the world, and we look forward to continuing that success with the launch of the Blade & Soul Revolution.”

Generation 2 revolution originated?

There’s no way you wouldn’t think this game would come to change the already tired Lineage 2 revolution. The “track” and the purpose seem to be the same. In “re-reading” for mobile, a game from a well-known right on the computer. This game focuses on history and is guaranteed by Netmorph to have more than 150 cinematic scenes.

Blade & Soul: The revolution will require at least 3GB of RAM.

Pre-registration for the game will only open on January 28th.

But you can already join the game through the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bnsrENG/

APK (ANDROID) Asian version

APP STORE (IOS)

Asian version of GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Developer: NetMorble

Advertising: No | Internet game

Contains built-in purchases: Yes

Requires Android 6.0 / iOS 9.0

Language: English | Size: 2.2 GB

