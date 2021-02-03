The blockbuster film “Koda” won the Sundance Festival Theater

A picture Koda, By Sean Header, won four categories at the Sundance Festival in the United States, just days after Apple bought the exclusive rights to the film for $ 25 million.

Koda (Abbreviation in English Children of deaf parents), About a young woman who has no hearing problems in a deaf family, was greeted by critics at a film festival that almost took place, led the magazine The Hollywood Reporter Classify it “The film manages to warm the hearts in a radioactive and deeply satisfying way, reminiscent of the comforting, bizarre and satisfying story of a well-told animation.”.

Re-creation French film Belier family, Since 2014, Koda He won the grand prize of the audience in the referee and drama category and the award for best achievement in the same category. The film won a special distinction from the cast.

“I will cry”Before accepting one of the gifts, Header said: “The process of making this film is so incredible, I think we all came out with so much love for each other.”

A few days ago, the release Deadline Apple announced the acquisition of the rights Koda million 25 million (8 20.8 million), the highest amount ever paid for a movie in Sundance.

In the documentary category, Questlow won the grand jury prize and the general prize Summer of Soul (… or, when the Revolution could not be televised), About the Harlem Cultural Festival in New York, which brought together more than 300,000 people in the summer of 1969, like the Woodstock Festival.

The musician accepted the first prize, in public, by video call from the car: “Wait a minute, this is very soon. I didn’t even know it was a competition.”

“This time I am more. My purpose is not to disappoint and boast about my people. I do not speak”, He said.

Within the world cinema genres, the winners are a Danish co-production Run away, Co-produced by Jonas Bohr Rasmussen and Kosovar in the documentary category Hive, In the drama section, written by Florta Pasholli.

The short film show was a Portuguese co-production Spirits and Rocks: An Azorian Myth, Swiss-Turkish director Aileen Kokmen, did not receive the award.

The current edition of the festival, which is dedicated to independent production cinema, begins this January 28th and ends this Wednesday. The show mainly took place Realism, Only a few sessions in the classroom.