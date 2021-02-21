Home World The Boeing 777 engine exploded and crashed in the vicinity of Denver

Feb 21, 2021 0 Comments
The wreckage of the United Airlines Boeing 777-200 crashed on the outskirts of Denver on Saturday, when the plane had to return to the airport for an emergency landing, with one of its engines malfunctioning.

The United Airlines flight departed from Denver to Honolulu at 8.05pm. The plane was followed by 241 people, including ten crew.

Shortly after takeoff, one of the engines caught fire.

