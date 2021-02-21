The Boeing 777 engine exploded and crashed in the vicinity of Denver

JN / Agent Today at 00:12

The wreckage of the United Airlines Boeing 777-200 crashed on the outskirts of Denver on Saturday, when the plane had to return to the airport for an emergency landing, with one of its engines malfunctioning.

The United Airlines flight departed from Denver to Honolulu at 8.05pm. The plane was followed by 241 people, including ten crew.

Shortly after takeoff, one of the engines caught fire.

The Boeing 777-200 was able to land safely at Denver International Airport, and no one on board or on the ground was injured, according to officials quoted by the Associated Press (AB) news agency.

Dozens of pieces of debris were scattered around Broomfield, about 25 miles north of Denver. Large ruins fell near an apartment building.

Tyler Dahl, who lives in the area, said that while walking with his family, he noticed a large commercial plane flying strangely low and he started shooting with his cell phone.

“While looking at the plane, I saw an explosion and then smoke and some falling debris. The plane just went off and we didn’t see it after that,” he said.

On Saturday, a cargo plane lost part of its engines when it exploded while taking off from Maastricht Achen Airport. The engine of a car parked in a garage in the Dutch city of Utrecht broke down.