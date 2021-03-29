The Brazilian abandons his preference for English productions on Netflix

In the list of the ten most watched titles by Brazilians on Netflix in the last ten years, 50% are not English speaking, coming from Spain, France and of course Brazil.

The tendency to search for other languages ​​has been a growing habit since the company’s arrival in Brazil. Also in 2012, according to Netflix information, English series and Hollywood movies were the most viewed categories here.

It is clear that the platform’s expansion across the world, including to Brazil, has weighed on the Brazilian consumer to open up their range of options in search of other stories.

The “3%” series itself, the streaming service’s first production in Brazil, only hit the scene in November 2016, and it took some time for the platform to spread its wings here, to new ones. productions. Among Spanish lovers, it should be remembered that “La Casa de Papel” debuted in 2017.

Also according to information provided by Netflix to the blog, the most popular stories of Brazilian subscribers, in addition to productions from the United States and Brazil, resonate in various parts of the world, citing, in addition to Spain and France, also Canada. , Japan, Mexico and United Kingdom.

At the moment, Netflix supports several productions underway in Brazil, listed below:

● “Summer season” – The staff of the Maresia hotel live an unforgettable experience on the island, to the rhythm of romantic comedy. Giovanna Lancellotti stars in the plot, alongside Jorge López from the Spanish series “Elite”, Gabz and André Luiz Frambach. The staging is by Isabel Valiante and Caroline Fioratti.

● “Back to 15” – With Maisa Silva, this is an adaptation of the book of the same name and bestseller by Bruna Vieira. At the age of 15, a young woman had many dreams of adulthood. But, at 30, she realizes that nothing is as planned. She is then taken back to the first day of high school and becomes a 30-year-old woman in the body of a 15-year-old teenager. Camila Queiroz plays the adult version of the character. The cast also includes trans actress Alice Marcone. The series is produced, directed and adapted by women. Producers: Carolina Alckmin and Mayra Lucas. Directors: Vivi Jundi and Dainara Toffoli. Adapted by Janaina Tokitaka.

● “Maldivas” – Drama with Bruna Marquezine, Manu Gavassi, Sheron Menezzes and Carol Castro, which follows the life of the inhabitants of Condomínio Maldivas, in Barra da Tijuca, surrounded by mysteries and intrigue, but also debauchery and humor acid. The series is written by Natalia Klein.

● “Sintonia”, season 2 – One of the platform’s audience champions in Brazil, portrays the funk rhythm in the São Paulo ravine, with the trio Doni (Jottapê), Nando (Christian Malheiros) and Rita (Bruna Mascarenhas ), childhood friend. In the second season, when funk, crime and religion collide in their daily lives, the friendship is put to the test. Konrad Dantas, also known as KondZilla, is the creator of the series. Owner of one of the biggest YouTube channels in the world, he is an important voice in the world of Brazilian funk and also in the favela.

● “Irmandade”, season 2 – Starring Seu Jorge and Naruna Costa, takes place in the 90s and tells the story of Cristina, an honest lawyer who discovers that her brother Edson is in prison and heads a rising criminal faction – known as the name of “Fraternity”. She is forced by the police to become an informant and to work against her brother. In the second season, she will experience power, while also proving her loyalty to the abusive brother. The cast includes Hermila Guedes, Wesley Guimarães and Lee Taylor. Pedro Morelli will return as creator and showrunner. Producers Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Bel Berlinck and Pedro Morelli are also back, with a production of O2 Filmes.

● “Invisible City”, season 2 – Full of mystery, the plot brings thought-provoking police investigation and human conflicts, with characters inspired by Brazilian folklore from a contemporary reinterpretation by creator and co-producer Carlos Saldanha. Production continues with Prodigo Films for Netflix.

Netflix has other stories on the way in Brazil, not yet scripted, namely:

● “Blind Wedding: Brazil” – Presented by couple Camila Queirzo and Klebber Toledo, the Brazilian version of the buzz-generating reality TV show will reveal if looks or age matters, or if love is really blind. On the program, singles who want to be loved for who they are, not for what they look like, choose who they want to marry without ever having seen the other person.

● “Playing with Fire: Brazil” – In the Brazilian version of the American reality TV show, 14 singles meet in a tropical paradise for an unforgettable 40-day vacation. The prize is awarded to those who resist kissing, kissing, or physical contact in general. With each slide, the value of the final reward decreases.

● “Queer Eye Brasil” – The Brazilian version of the famous American reality TV show that won seven Primetime Emmy® Awards will have a Fab 5 of its own. The five Brazilian presenters are going to do a complete overhaul and change the lives of a few lucky men.

● “É o Amor” – Documentary series that depicts the trajectory and routine of singer Zezé di Camargo and his daughter Wanessa, with a behind-the-scenes promise of the family relationship. The documentary will be shot at the family farm in Goiás, with the participation of friends and other artists from their circuit.

● “Bom Dia, Verônica” – 2nd season in the story of Verônica, ex-police clerk, in the skin of Tainá Müller.

Like our page on Facebook and follow us on Twitter