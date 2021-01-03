The Brexit agreement describes Netscape as “modern”

Do you remember Mozilla Mail? Or for Netscape Communicator 4.x? These are completely outdated email programs that are no longer used today. The last update to Mozilla Mail (not to be confused with Thunderbird) was 2006. Netscape Communicator 4.x has not been updated since 2002.

The trade agreement between Britain and the European Union refers to software – and describes it as “modern”.

On page 921 of the contract See related paragraph. Data transfer between countries is prohibited here. Why: With Brexit, Britain is also leaving the EU Public Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is why new agreements need to be made.

For example. Transferring data from vehicle records or fingerprints must be encrypted using the standard s / MIME function, it says there. This is justified by the fact that they are already used in modern email programs. For example, with “Outlook, Mozilla Mail and Netscape Communicator 4.x”.

News site Connected It was speculated that the mistake had been made because the authorities had simply copied parts of old legal documents. The same text can be found in EU law since 2008. Icon: Glass