Home World The British ambassador saves the student from drowning in the Chinese river

The British ambassador saves the student from drowning in the Chinese river

Nov 17, 2020 0 Comments
The British ambassador saves the student from drowning in the Chinese river

A British diplomat was seen on Saturday morning in a dramatic dictatorial video rescuing a woman from drowning in a Chinese river.

The embassy in Chongqing, Stephen Ellison, jumped into the river to rescue a 24-year-old college student who fell into the water and lost consciousness. The BBC reported.

“She fainted, she didn’t breathe, for a while,” 61-year-old Ellison told the store.

“But as soon as we got to the side again, she started breathing again.”

There was a dictation video of the rescue Reposted on Twitter British Embassy in Beijing.

“We are all proud that our Chongqing Embassy, ​​Stephen Ellison, rescued a student who drowned on Saturday and swam to safety,” the British government tweeted.

Stephen Ellison, the British deputy ambassador to Chongqing, rescues a student who accidentally drowned in a beautiful spot in Chongqing, China.
Stephen Ellison, the British deputy ambassador to Chongqing, rescues a student who accidentally drowned in a beautiful spot in Chongqing, China.Via REUTERS

The footage shows the woman slipping off a cliff and slipping into the water, with her face exposed as she descends under a foot bridge.

Ellison can be seen taking off his shoes, jumping, and carrying the woman to safety with an inflated life ring thrown into the water.

READ  UP businessman who accused an IPS officer died of bullet injury

You May Also Like

The white 'Spirit' killed by poachers in Canada provokes 'outrage' in the moose community

The white ‘Spirit’ killed by poachers in Canada provokes ‘outrage’ in the moose community

Hurricane Iota is now a Type 5 storm near Central America

Hurricane Iota is now a Type 5 storm near Central America

Hurricane Iota is expected to hit Central America as a 'most dangerous' type 4 storm

Hurricane Iota is expected to hit Central America as a ‘most dangerous’ type 4 storm

900 people were reported to have been arrested during the Belarusian protests

900 people were reported to have been arrested during the Belarusian protests

Hurricane Iota is fast gaining strength

Hurricane Iota is fast gaining strength

Importance of Woodleigh Residences

Importance of Woodleigh Residences

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *