The British ambassador saves the student from drowning in the Chinese river

A British diplomat was seen on Saturday morning in a dramatic dictatorial video rescuing a woman from drowning in a Chinese river.
The embassy in Chongqing, Stephen Ellison, jumped into the river to rescue a 24-year-old college student who fell into the water and lost consciousness. The BBC reported.
“She fainted, she didn’t breathe, for a while,” 61-year-old Ellison told the store.
“But as soon as we got to the side again, she started breathing again.”
There was a dictation video of the rescue Reposted on Twitter British Embassy in Beijing.
“We are all proud that our Chongqing Embassy, Stephen Ellison, rescued a student who drowned on Saturday and swam to safety,” the British government tweeted.
The footage shows the woman slipping off a cliff and slipping into the water, with her face exposed as she descends under a foot bridge.
Ellison can be seen taking off his shoes, jumping, and carrying the woman to safety with an inflated life ring thrown into the water.
