The ‘Cake Boss’ menu shows the Valastro Impold hand at first glance

Dec 23, 2020 0 Comments
“Cake Boss” Friend Valestro He walks out of the cast with his right hand, and shows it for the first time … and talks about the challenging path to recovery.

TMZ has received this exclusive clip featuring a new TV special documenting a friend’s tragic accident. You can see the DLC Reality Star plaster being removed. Boss’s cake was hand-stitched and covered in staples, but the good news is, he’s starting to feel it again.

Now, if you are suffering, look at his son, Patti Valestro Jr.., Give a closer look at his dad’s hand-held bowling pinsett … maybe a little harder. Straight out of a horror movie.


Fortunately, the strength of the friend improves in all those important hands – this is him Will be displayed for us In “TMZ Live” … finish with a bad scar and everything.

As for how he directs his cake pie these days, PV says he needs to learn how to be two-sided – for almost every task, really – but there are ways to go until he returns to tip-shape again. He now seems to be leaning to the left, which has its limitations.

However, he is considering the intensity of the September highs, as well as the fact that he has arrived so wonderfully … during the backseat Punched right with his hand – Flesh, bone, ligament and all – This requires a few surgeries.

READ  Jason Momoa says he was in debt, '' starving after the Game of Thrones ''

Speaking of which, Patti says he’s glad he captured the act on camera – which will be aired on the new TV special above – because it helped show what happened, which took him to the right arm doctor almost immediately.

Look … he admits it wasn’t easy to see, but says it hit the record.

