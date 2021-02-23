Home World The Cameroon crash killed 5 people, including a 9-month-old baby, and injured 51 others

  • Article | 02/22/2021 17:23

A regional governor has announced that five people, including a 9-month-old baby, were killed and 51 injured in a bus crash Sunday night in western Cameroon.

According to Governor Ava Fonca Augustine, a bus traveling from the outskirts of the country west to the capital, Yaounde, “crashed several times and ended up in the valley.”

“Temporary number five people died, (…), of which a 9-month-old baby, 51 were injured, 15 of them in critical condition, and significant material damage occurred,” he said, “a malfunction in the braking system” Was at the scene of the accident.

The crash involved a 60-seat bus from Avener Voyage in Fombot, about 350 kilometers northwest of Yaounde.

Dangerous traffic accidents often occur in Cameroon. Dec.

On January 27, 53 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck carrying smuggled fuel.

