The cellphone with ‘the world’s largest camera’ is coming out Monday; Watch the video

Manas – To enhance the premium experience on its Mi 11 model, Xiaomi announced next Monday (29) the world premiere of Samsung’s new giant image sensor GN2, which is set to make the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra the usual smartphone with the usual camera sensor.

The entry of these new components will not only provide faster wiring and wireless charging on the device, which has already updated its technological resources, but may also be a touch to replace the Mi 11 Ultra, the best camera phone of the season. OnePlus 9 Pro, released on Tuesday (23).

In addition to topping the Mi11 Ultra lineup, the Chinese company will also launch the Mi11 Pro and Mi11 Lite on Monday. The company will spend the weekend promoting teasers and “filling the ball” with its new products.

What is so special about GN2?

Samsung’s 108 MP 1.12 inches, 50 million pixels 1.4 micrometers.

But the pixel pinning feature can take the pixel size to an impressive 2.8 micrometers at 12.5 MP. In addition Ability to create up to photos. Dual Pixel Pro Autofocus automatically focuses on the top and bottom and left / right phases quickly and accurately.

The GN2 also features the StackerJet-HDR feature, which expands the dynamic range of the image, increasing the amount of detail in light and dark areas, and recording scenes with greater contrast.

See more details in the video: