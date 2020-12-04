The cheesecake factory is settling allegations that it is misleading its investors

But the SEC said the internal documents painted a very different picture. The documents state that about $ 6 million is lost each week, with only about four months left.
The SEC in its order describes the allegations and solutions, saying the discrepancies “mislead and mislead” the company’s March and April announcements. This is the first time the SEC has accused a public company of misleading investors about the impact of the Covit-19 business.
In response to CNN’s business request for comment, a A cheesecake factory spokesman pointed out one Friday The company filed funding claiming that “Fully cooperates with the SEC” regarding the settlement, without acknowledging or denying the allegations of the SEC.
Ordinary restaurants, such as the cheesecake factory, have long been associated with customers as a place to visit with friends and family, especially when severely affected by epidemics.
The cheesecake factory has seen its sales plummet during the crisis. In the 13 weeks ending Sept. 29, sales of cheesecake factory restaurants fell by at least a year to about 23% compared to the same period last year.