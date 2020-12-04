The cheesecake factory is settling allegations that it is misleading its investors

Cheesecake factory Cake In March and April, when several restaurants were advised to close their doors in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Corona virus novel,It also assured investors that its pickup and distribution business would allow the chain to operate “sustainably” by filing funds.

But the SEC said the internal documents painted a very different picture. The documents state that about $ 6 million is lost each week, with only about four months left.

In March, the SEC announced that the company would not be paying April rent to its landlords. But on March 23 investors were not told about that information, which was filed about measures to help protect the business. Inability to pay rent Then made public

The SEC in its order describes the allegations and solutions, saying the discrepancies “mislead and mislead” the company’s March and April announcements. This is the first time the SEC has accused a public company of misleading investors about the impact of the Covit-19 business.