The Chinese bowl bought for 22 euros was auctioned for 600 thousand euros

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
Bought for $ 35 (22 euros) at a garage sale, a rare Chinese porcelain bowl was auctioned in the United States for 21 721,800 (600,000 euros).

The value paid for the 15th-century cup was substantial at $ 500,000 (420 thousand euros), with auctioneer Sotheby’s estimated maximum sales value of Rs. 29 thousand times more than what was given Last year by material found in New Haven, Connecticut.

Because of its resemblance to the lotus flower, the rare object is called the “lotus bowl” and its origin is in Emperor Yongle (1403-1424), in China, where ceramic production techniques flourished.

The bowl “has an incredibly soft porcelain body” and “really oily satin sheen”, which was “never reflected in future Chinese kingdoms or dynasties,” McDeir said.

The 15-centimeter-diameter, blue-and-white piece is adorned with lotus flowers, peony, chrysanthemum and pomegranate, and was often used in Chinese imperial court, a Sotheby’s expert said.

“Emperor Yongley really promoted the importance of porcelain art” by making useful objects “real works of art,” McDeir said.

Only six similar bowls are known, which are found in the National Palace Museum (Taipei), the British Museum (United Kingdom) and the Victoria & Albert Museum (United Kingdom).

Sotheby’s did not disclose the identity of the buyer, which also set aside information about the person who discovered the sale of a new Haven garage.

For antiques hunters, Sotheby’s expert recommends “looking for balance and harmony in design” and “evaluating the quality and expertise used in its production”.

