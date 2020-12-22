The ‘Christmas Star’ has been bright for over 800 years: Watch

Rancho Mirage, CA – December 21, 2020, marks the winter solstice – the longest night of the year – and the planets will be celebrated with a view of all Earthlings.

Popularly known as the “Christmas Star”, it is a particularly vibrant “planetary connection” to be seen in the evening sky, which NASA says ends this winter. The “star” is actually Saturn and Jupiter coming together in the sky from our point of view on Earth, and the largest gas giants have been in close proximity to each other in the sky for almost 400 years, and almost 800 years since they were aligned they have occurred at night, allowing everyone around the world to testifyExcellent connection. “

From our position on Earth, the planets appear to be very close together, but they are hundreds of millions of miles away in space. NASA says that while the winter solstice will merge on the same night, time is a coincidence, based on the orbits of the planets and the inclination of the Earth.

To help Earthlings watch this event, the Rancho Mirage Library and Laboratory – and city astronomer Eric McLaughlin – will train observatory telescopes on both planets. Everyone is invited to watch online via a free live stream starting at 4:30 p.m. Check out the awesome show Here.