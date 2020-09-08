The Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 5-2 and tie in first place with Chicago at AL Central

The Cleveland, Ohio-Indians scored 1 point with him in 6 1/3 innings the last time they met Brad Keller. To date, it’s the only game that Shane Bieber has started this year, but the Indians haven’t won.

They won a 5-2 victory over the Royals on the Progressive Field on Monday night. The Indians have won 14 of their last 19 matches, taking first place with the Idle White Sox at AL Central. The Royals lost 7 straight.

After finishing his exile to the Classic Park on September 1st, Jack Flessac recorded a strong 7 innings against the Royals after finishing his asylum to the Classic Park on September 1st. . He has posted a 5-0, 1.83 ERA against Kansas City in six games since his big league debut last year.

When asked about Plesac, Indian acting manager Sandy Alomar said, “It’s a great way to separate the pitch well without no one walking.

The Indians did not overpower Keller (3-2, 2.60). You only win little at a time.

In the second match, Carlos Santana and Framil Reyes led a 2-0 lead with a runner in a corner kick starting inning with a single. Santana was scored by mistake after skipping Whit Merrifield’s glove in second place on Tyler Naquin’s hard ground. Reyes, who finished third in error, scored when Josh Naylor escaped from a potential double play on the ground to a short play.

Reyes was delighted to see the Royals come to Progressive Field and complete the 10-match season series against the Indians. Last week at Kaufman Stadium, he hit 14 at-bats and 10 at-bats, but when the Indians returned to the progressive field, Reyes scored 0 at-bats and 9 losses against the Brewers. Monday night he singled out in the first two at-bats and walked before making an out.

“I had a good at-bat against the Brewers, but I didn’t lose a hit,” Reyes said. “I feel good on the plate.”

The Indians scored 3-0 in the 4th as Naquin scored a second RBI with a sacrifice fly. Francisco Lindor started innings as a single and finished third in Reyes’ single to center.

The lead should have been bigger, but a rare bass run mistake by Lindor in the sixth inning led to a potential big inning. Lindor started innings with an infield single. Santana usually led to a double on the right wall, who would have scored Lindor. However, he appears to have brought shortstop Adal Berto Mondesh to second base.

After hitting second base, Lindor didn’t fix second and started returning to first base before proceeding to third. The Royals appealed to the play, and Lindor was called. To make matters worse, Santana’s double was turned into a beast’s choice following the judgment of the official scorer. Instead of starting innings with runners in the second and third innings, the Indians got nothing in the innings with no outs.

Alomar said Lindor never saw where Santana’s hit went.

“He knew he was missing second base, but he thought no one would see it,” Alomar said. “It happens. It was a base run mistake.”

Alomar felt that Lindor was in second place, so he went to the scene to talk to the judges about the ruling.

“They ran back on the scoreboard while I was out there,” Alomar said.

Mondesi made a 3-1 success with Plesac’s 458-foot home run, 2 outs in 7th place.

The Indians scored 2 points in the 7th and returned 5-1. Naylor, Roberto Perez and Oscar Mercado started their innings with Keller’s singles. Naylor was third in the Mercado bouncer and Maikel Franco couldn’t handle it neatly. Perez finished third in Cesar Hernandez’s Bad Sacrifice bunt and scored on Mike Freeman’s Sacrifice Fly.

Freeman came in 7th place and replaced Jose Ramirez in 3rd place. Ramirez left with “discomfort” in his left thumb.

Alomar said, “I think it was nagging that made him mentally exhausted.” “He felt it again tonight and we decided to get him out of the game and give him a chance to recover. We’re leaning towards playing Freeman tomorrow.”

Plesac (3-1, 1.32) allowed 1 run out of 7 hits. He struck out 4 and didn’t hit the batter. In 34 innings this season, Plesac has struck out 34 and walked 2 on 5 starting starts.

When asked about his control, Plesac said, “Consistency with my delivery and a good game plan helped. “Mentally, I’m trying to have an attitude to get into the game as deeply as possible. The only thing that can happen is to hit the area and mix the speed.”

The Royals made it 5-2 in the eighth inning as Hunter Dozier tripled on the central field wall and scored in Franco’s Adam Cimber’s one-out single. Phil Maton relieved and retired the next two batters. Freeman finished the inning by catching Alex Gordon’s flare behind third base.

Bradhand, working three days in a row, had many chances for his 12th save in the ninth. In the last 3 days he is 1-0 with 2 saves.

Kansas City’s RHP Jakob Junis (0-1, 4.32) and Pace Indians rookie right-hander Triston McKenzie (2-0, 1.69) will play SportsTime Ohio and WTAM on Tuesday at 6:10pm.

