The cold wave in the United States leaves Texas with a temperature of -18ºC

Central and South America will remain under a polar cold until Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to -18ºC in the state of Texas, leaving millions of people without electricity.

Texas, one of the hottest states in the United States, is now the hardest hit by cold snaps moving from north to south, with heavy snowfall covering the capital’s streets, whitewashing Austin, and Houston, the largest city, setting a historic low of -9ºC.

At a time when temperatures in Texan cities were 15 degrees Celsius, about 2.8 million homes were currently without electricity due to snowfall, power infrastructure freezes and network management measures, according to the PowerWorth website.

According to the CBS Television Network, temperatures in Dallas, Texas are now lower than in the anchorage of Alaska near the North Pole.

This situation has already led to the declaration of a weather emergency in all districts, which has already been approved by US President Joe Biden.

The snow on the roads has caused many disasters and chain shocks, which have already caused dozens of injuries and deaths on state highways.

Emergency notices have been issued by officials in neighboring states where negative temperatures are also rare, such as Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky and Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), more than 150 million people live in areas affected by glacial cold, blizzards and other severe weather.

“This interesting cold that hit the United States is associated with the freezing temperatures of an Arctic anticyclone and a very active depression with waves of rain,” NWS reported today.

“Hundreds of cold logs have been recorded, and will continue to be recorded during this polar winter,” he said.

More than 3,000 flights across the country have been canceled due to bad weather, according to the FlightAware website.

Over the weekend, the state of Minnesota in the north recorded a historic low of -45ºC.

According to the NWS, temperatures will remain low until Tuesday.