The coldest place in Europe is now the ‘ghost town’ covered in white

Mar 02, 2021 0 Comments
J.It is known as the capital of the world because it is inhabited by people of many nationalities, but now it is nothing but abandoned land (practically).

Vorkuta, a mining town in the Komi Autonomous Republic of Russia, is located 145 km from the Arctic Circle. Despite this, thanks to the wages and benefits offered by local businesses, it has become a preferred destination for many immigrants.

As the work began to turn into a shortage, and sometimes the city reached a temperature of -50 degrees Celsius, its people began to abandon the place.

There are still some who resist, this time identified only by windows with lights. According to the Mirror, in the summer, migrant workers return to the city, but with the arrival of winter, they abandon what is considered to be the coldest city in Europe.

Today, Vorguda is a haunted city dressed in white. Now look at the gallery above.

Also read: Russia launches first Arctica-M series weather satellite

