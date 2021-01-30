‘The country’s performance in protecting the Amazon is bad,’ says Ita – head of economics

Outside the order of the largest bank in Latin America, Chairman Itaú Unibanco, Candido Pressure, Considers the results of the Brazilian action to protect Amazon. The lack of progress in this area makes the world, in its view, maintain a “very important” attitude in this regard. Brazil, Further discourages potential investors.

“International opinion on Brazil’s performance in protecting the Amazon is not good. It is true that the results were very bad, regardless of how the attempts were made. ” Estado / Broadcasting, Under Davos World Economic Forum, Carried out almost by the epidemic this year.

The executive did not want to answer questions on other topics such as macroeconomics, politics and the outcome of his mandate in Ita. However, he agreed to comment on the central themes of the Davos forum, which are related to the Amazon environment and security.

Amid global criticism of Brazil over lack of environmental agenda, Vice President Hamilton Mara Rao, Accepted the position of mediator in an attempt to change this situation and attract support for Brazil. Chairman of the National Council Legal Amazon, He was the most important name of the government of Brazil, representing the President Jair Bolzano In this year’s edition of the Davos Forum, it ended yesterday after five days of debate.

He spoke on the importance of public-private partnerships in the group “Funding for the Transition from the Amazon to a Sustainable Life Economy” and the need for international investment in efforts to grow in the Amazon.

“Regardless of how the efforts are determined, the truth is (Brazil’s work in protecting the Amazon) that the results have been very poor.

The good news is, in his opinion, Brazil has all the conditions to change this game. “I emphasize that the security of the Amazon is a fundamental state issue for Brazil’s future, and that this issue needs more attention from the government and the community.”

According to him, Ita’s role in protecting the Amazon, which has gained momentum in the midst of an epidemic, should be permanent. Last year, The company has partnered with rivals Prodesco and Santander Brazil to support the region, Which led to the formation of an advisory committee and the establishment of ten goals.

“With the help of experts on the Amazon Project Advisory Board, all three banks learned a lot about the problems in protecting the region. In practice, we have already made progress in formulating a policy that defines the criteria for financing the meat chain in the region in order to encourage illegal deforestation, ”said Pracher.

Banks have also made progress in financing sustainable crops, the value of which, according to the executive, will begin to deliver earlier this year. However, the administrator did not quote the figures.