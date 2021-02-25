Home Tech The cryptocurrency mining system was invented with nearly 100 printers and ASICs

Feb 25, 2021 0 Comments
criptomoedas

Especially as the value of cryptocurrencies continues to increase Bitcoin, It is natural to see a growing race for hardware capable of mining them. Thus, inventions of mining systems with dozens of tools often occur.

Here is another example. An impressive cryptocurrency mining system with nearly a hundred Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards and ASICs has been discovered.

Mining system with about 100 GeForce RTX graphics and ASICs


Yesterday, February 23, the social network shared another mega and impressive cryptocurrency mining system on Twitter.  About 100 Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards and ASICs are cut into a small space in this system.  To help cool and reduce the heat of the chips, two large industrial fans were installed.  The system does not shut down, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.


Cryptocurrency mining system


The video you can see below shows the deafening constant noise of the mine.  Moreover, as if that were not enough, it seems that those responsible will still install ASICs in the structure.



This is another innovation that will surely upset all consumers who want to buy GeForce RTX graphics cards.


So, this reality, as an organization, connects with the others we have already expressed here 78 GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards Mine is equivalent to 8,000 128,000 per year.  There was also the news of an anonymous company Bought 20 thousand machines For my bitcoins in Siberia.  We also realized that there are some Asian internet cafes To change In cryptocurrency mining systems.

