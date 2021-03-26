The Cyber ​​Crime Office warns about credit card data theft via email or SMS

The office warned of ‘phishing’ campaigns discovered on Wednesday aimed at obtaining credit card data from blind victims.

“In the case of campaigns currently in operation, pictures of Portuguese public companies, or public service providers AT – Tax Authority, CTT – Correios and EDP – Energias de Portugal” have been handled “, reads the warning The criminal process begins by sending fraudulent email or SMS messages to multiple recipients.

The content of email messages varies, the notice says, and includes the logos or company identities of those companies, encouraging the recipient to access the Internet through a link, per page.

For example, in the case of messages allegedly sent by the tax authority, cases have often been identified in which the recipient is entitled to a higher tax refund.

Then, read the alert from the cybercrime office and ask, “To get your money back, fill it out and send a return form,” which is available on the link indicated page.

“It simply came to our notice then. They do not come from any company that is said to be related. They are not provided by them or from their own computer systems. The actual origin of these messages is very different. They are usually sent from mailboxes on webmail servers, where anyone can create an account without having to provide any real identity data, ”the warning underscores.

Based in Russia on the tmweb.ru domain (vh222.timeweb.ru/), either from the Tax Authority or from a service provider based in California in the United States.

“None of these sites are managed by the companies mentioned in the fraudulent news, they are not authorized. All of them are compatible with fake web pages,” warns the office, which advises victims of the scheme to cancel credit cards as soon as possible.