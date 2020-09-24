Home sport The Dallas Cowboys are exhausted ahead of a match against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
that much Seattle Seahawks We’re back in 2019 giving quarterbacks they meet with a 400 yard show. Doc Prescott I threw 400 yards myself last week and headed for Seattle on Sunday.

But it’s not a secondary thing that matters for week 3. Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas gave up only 273 yards. Matt Ryan, But 4 touchdowns. And that was before losing much of the defensive backfield.

From the star corner Byron Jones Leaving this off season Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown Fixed as CB1 and CB2. Both came out this week.

Besides, rookie corner Trevon Diggs, who cowboy It was very fond of and showed great performance. Julio JonesIn the match, you will suffer a shoulder injury. Seahawks.

The Diggs are expected to actually play, but they probably don’t want any restrictions when playing against DK Metcalf. Either way, it’s a problem for Dallas.

READ  Eagles re-sign Professional Bowler Jason Peters to enjoy guard

But that’s not all!

Best LB in Cowboy Leighton Vander AshSomeone who made the 2nd Team All Pro in the 2018 rookie season also appeared.

This is four of the seven best players in Dallas’ defense, after three and one are potentially hampered.

People have seattle Russell Wilson Let’s say it keeps passing at his current speed and won’t stop this week.

