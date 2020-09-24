The Dallas Cowboys are exhausted ahead of a match against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

that much Seattle Seahawks We’re back in 2019 giving quarterbacks they meet with a 400 yard show. Doc Prescott I threw 400 yards myself last week and headed for Seattle on Sunday.

But it’s not a secondary thing that matters for week 3. Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas gave up only 273 yards. Matt Ryan, But 4 touchdowns. And that was before losing much of the defensive backfield.

From the star corner Byron Jones Leaving this off season Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown Fixed as CB1 and CB2. Both came out this week.

Hamstring will continue to launch CB Chidobe Awuzie for weeks, Mike McCarthy said. Plans to use Brandon Carr more safely will wait. The team needs him more in CB. CB Anthony Brown also went out due to a rib injury. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 23, 2020

Besides, rookie corner Trevon Diggs, who cowboy It was very fond of and showed great performance. Julio JonesIn the match, you will suffer a shoulder injury. Seahawks.

Adds rookie CB Trevon Diggs to the list of cowboy injuries concerns. Diggs didn’t practice today because of a shoulder injury. -Jon Machota (onjonmachota) September 23, 2020

Cowboy CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder) is scheduled to start in Seattle on Sunday, sources said. The team bumped into both the attack tackle and the corner back. The situation for LT Tyron Smith (Neck) is even more worrisome. What needs to be carefully managed over the long term. -Michael Gelken (@GehlkenNFL) September 24, 2020

The Diggs are expected to actually play, but they probably don’t want any restrictions when playing against DK Metcalf. Either way, it’s a problem for Dallas.

But that’s not all!

Best LB in Cowboy Leighton Vander AshSomeone who made the 2nd Team All Pro in the 2018 rookie season also appeared.

# Cowboy Star LB Leighton Vander Esch suffered a clavicle fracture early in the game tonight, sources said. He will land in the Injured Reserve, a brutal blow. The defeat of Vander Esch, the backbone of the defense and one of the best playmakers. He will be back this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2020

This is four of the seven best players in Dallas’ defense, after three and one are potentially hampered.

People have seattle Russell Wilson Let’s say it keeps passing at his current speed and won’t stop this week.