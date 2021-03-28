The defective battery in the iPod ignites the whole house

Technical equipment is manufactured at frantic speeds. Also, as usual, there may always be some models that present some problems due to production defects.

The case we are talking about today is the case of a user who recently sued Apple. The man says his house caught fire because the battery of his iPod malfunctioned.

Apple sued over burning house due to iPod

Michael McCullough is an American, he was born in March of this year Given Complaint against Apple in Philadelphia District Court in Pennsylvania. The reason, the applicant says, is that his house was completely burnt out due to the electrical systems and battery of an iPod. The case was filed in federal district court last week.

Allstate Insurance, the victim's insurer, paid more than 2,000 142,000 (120,000 euros) to renovate the house, which was completely destroyed by the fire. But Michael Maglosso later sued Apple and hired the services of a law firm to get some compensation.

As the case may be, Magaluso did not make any changes to the iPod. It does not abuse devices or make any changes other than those provided by Apple.

However, in 2019 a similar lawsuit was filed against Cupertino by Julia Ireland Mio of New Jersey. Julia's father died in a fire in an apartment that was allegedly caused by a defective iPod battery. However, the claims have not yet been analyzed.

Of course, this is not an issue exclusively for Apple devices. Unfortunately we have already reported similar situations, but related to the products of other brands.

