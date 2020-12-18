The Delorian could be as chic as an e-car in 2021

December 18, 2020, 2:54 pm.





No time now?





Note: We have used commission links in this article and marked them as “*”. If an order is placed through these links, t3n.de receives a commission.



Car designer Angel Guerrero brings tears of joy to the eyes of fans of the cult trilogy “Back to the Future”: showing off his old TMC-style modern electric car with his Delorian 2021.

Who still remembers the 1981 TMC12 of Delorian Motor Company? The car was one of the main actors in the cult movie “Back to the Future” which delighted millions of viewers between 1985 and 1990.

Designer Angel Guerrero took the upcoming forty-year anniversary of the vehicle, at which time it was the future, the opportunity to design a modernized version of the vehicle. He also made a point of creating a future look again. By the way, Guerrero is not only an entertainment render, but actually a car designer. In this process he was directly involved in the development of the electric super sports car Remake Comment2 With.

Delorian 2021. (Built by: Angel Guerrero / Instagram)

Of course, the Delorian 2021 is only a design study, and it is only on its creator’s computer. However, we will not worry if it changes. You can find out more from Delorian 2021 Instagram-Profile Wars.

Don’t miss anything: Subscribe to the t3n Newsletter! 💌

Unfortunately there was a problem submitting the form. Please try again. Please enter a valid email address. Note on newsletter and data security Almost done! Click the link in the confirmation email to complete your registration. Want more information about the newsletter?

Find out more now

Most read