The director’s 7-year-old daughter steals the show from the Golden Globe hit – Monet

+



Filmmaker Lee Isaac hugs his daughter after taking the Golden Globe for Sungai Minari (2020) (Photo: Breeding)

The 7-year-old daughter of American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung stole the show when her father’s film ‘Minari’ (2020) was declared the Golden Globe winner in the Best Foreign Language category.

Prior to the announcement, Chung and his daughter were sitting side by side in the living room of their home. When the success of the director’s film was revealed, the woman hugged her father’s neck and said: “I prayed! I prayed! Watch the video at the end of the text.

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung with his daughter after taking the Golden Globe for Minari (2020) (Photo: Reproduction)

While laughing at his daughter’s reaction, he still smiled as Chung dedicated his award to the support he gave to his wife and daughter during the production of ‘Minari’.

“I appreciate this,” the filmmaker said, pointing to his daughter. “She is the background of this film. ‘Minari’ is about family. When a family learns to speak their own language, it transcends any language spoken in the United States or other countries. It is the language of love “.

Actor Steven Yoon in the scene from the play Minari (2020) (Photo: Reproduction)

‘The Minary’, starring ‘The Walking Dead’ star Steven Yoon, has been singled out as the highlight of the Hollywood Awards season from the end of 2020 to 2021.

Watch the video below with the emotional reaction of Lee Isaac Sung’s daughter after her father’s picture was announced as a winner at the Golden Globe 2021: