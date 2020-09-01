The Dodgers acquire Kendall Williams as part of the Ross Stripling Trade.

The Dodgers got right-handed Kendall Williams One of the players to be nominated later Yesterday’s trade Sent Ross Stripling Dear Blue Jays. Williams was Toronto’s second-round pick in the 2019 draft and, at the age of 20, he earned a slot-plus bonus to start his professional career rather than attending Vanderbilt.

MLB Pipeline named Williams the 13th best prospect in Jays’ farm system, calling him “a potential high school right-hander” for “potentially big bulls.” The 6’6″ right-hander has a fastball approaching mid-90s speed, but his biggest asset may be his overall four-pitch arsenal, not just one signature. Baseball America’s scouting report cites Williams’ sliders, curveballs, and changeups that “may be above average.”

There’s plenty of potential here to see why the Dodgers are interested in adding such a young arm to their already deep Minor League talent pool. It’s particularly suitable for solid but non-elite pitchers like Stripling, who didn’t even have a full-time rotation. member. From Jays’s point of view, they see promising but long-term assets like Williams (not one of the top tier prospects in the farm system) as Stripling’s affordable price. At the MLB level, you can help Blue Jays win in 2020 and 2021-22 before reaching the Free Agency.