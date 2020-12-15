‘The Dog’ host Sharon Osborne tests positive for corona virus – deadline

Sharon Osborne Tested positive for corona virus. Speech The host revealed his diagnosis on Monday with posts on social media.

The Emmy-winning television personality said she is currently isolating herself from her husband. Ozzy Osborne. He revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital due to an infection and encouraged his followers to stay safe and healthy in the midst of continuing infections.

“I wanted to share what I tested positive for Covit 19. After being admitted to a brief hospital, I am now recovering. Stay safe and healthy. “

Osborne’s announcement comes a week after Fellow Speech Host Gary Ann Inaba shared that he also has Positive test for Govit-19. In his Instagram post, the Dancing with the Stars judge said he had a fever, a bad cough and “a lot of aches and pains.” Due to his test positive, Inaba missed the tap last week Speech.

Speech, Sees Osborne host with Eve, Inaba and Sheryl Underwood, closing production for this year. After four seasons, Eve is about to leave CBS talk show this month and Mary Osmond leaves the show After a season. Both will be replaced by Amanda Clutes and Elaine Velderoth Full-time co-hosts.