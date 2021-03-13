The drone’s incredible flight went viral in a bowling alley

Jay Christensen and Anthony Jaska are responsible for the video, which was recorded by drone in a single scene, which will captivate thousands of Internet users. This recording recreates an evening at the Bryant Lake Bowling Hall and Theater in Minneapolis, USA. In addition to the visual strength, the more than a minute video aims to attract the attention of local businesses affected by the epidemic.

The tradition of a night spent in a bowling alley (“bowling alley” in English) is very American. However, the video, titled “Write Up Our Ali”, reminds everyone around the world of the nostalgia of doing what we love most. How to play bowling with a group of friends.

Thinking about these moments and the difficulties facing local businesses in the United States, Jay Christensen and Anthony Jasca filmed an evening at the same scene, “Bryant Lake Bowl and Theater,” bringing together the restaurant, theater and restaurant area of ​​Minneapolis and a bowling alley.

The one-minute, 27-second video went viral on the Internet, thanks only to the “tiny FPV” drone that traveled 24 kilometers per hour into the area. Between people and bowling needles. Christensen guided the drone, while Juska guided the entire operation. But it was not easy: he told the producer that it took “10 to 12” attempts.

The recording starts from the outside of the building, and after a few seconds a man opens the door and the cinematic journey begins. People can be seen playing bowling, listening to conversations, gifting among friends, relaxing in a group room in the theater room and going through the needle tracking machine. The sound of the video was recorded after the film was recorded.

For the two creators of the project, who claim to have done this for free, the most challenging thing is to bring all of those people together in one place. “There were many variables that had to be aligned at the same time for the scene to work. In one scene, everyone’s role was important,” they told the Daily Mail. Many efforts are required.

“Write Up Our All” was ready in a week. Now, only the authors believe that the exhibition will accomplish a goal. “Support local businesses, especially when they reopen,” concludes Anthony Jasca.