The Earth is spinning fast, 2020 is the shortest day in 50 years – the Observer

Among the events marked last year, there was one that was far less likely to escape from the most vigilant watches. Oh July 19, 2020 is the shortest recorded in the last five decades: It took 1.4602 milliseconds less than the usual 86,400 seconds to create 24 hours a day. This year, the days are getting shorter, 1.5 milliseconds shorter than normal.

Because it was like that The earth is spinning fast on its own axis. Nothing scares humanity: Since the discovery of atomic clocks in the 1960s, scientists know that the planet’s rotation waves vary with the effect of the moon’s gravitational pull, mountain erosion and catastrophic events. Earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes and volcanic eruptions.

That is why, from time to time, measuring our time coincides with the speed of the earth’s rotationAdds an extra quiz – second jump to Unified Universal Time (UTC). From 1970 to the present, it has happened 27 times, the last being from 2015 to 2016 on New Year’s Day. Basically, the whole world waited a second to celebrate the New Year’s entry and align the clocks with the planet.

But 2020 came as a surprise (yes, another): The rotation of the planet began to accelerate Throughout this year, atomic clocks may accumulate a delay of 19 milliseconds relative to the actual motion of the earth around it. If this is confirmed, it may be necessary to leave the clocks – something that has never happened before in 50 years of atomic time.

This decision will be made by the International Earth Reference and Rotation Systems Service in Paris, France Tracks the passage of time using 260 atomic clocks Around the planet. Adding a leap second is unpredictable and depends on a group’s calculations, which meet at the middle and end of each year. If scientists decide to make progress, the second six months later, June 30 or December 31 will be added.

But even if no one touches the clocks, It may take hundreds of years for Earthlings to notice a setback Significant between measuring the earth and the movement of the earth – that is, in fact, it was discussed why this service is so central. The European Space Agency (ESA) even considered the adjustment in 2014 a “risk to navigation”. But the debate has been going on since 2005, and the service is serious.

For the tech world, for example, this adjustment is less convenient. Because satellites and some computers rely on atomic clock time to operate Errors may be reported due to these changes. In 2012, when the second leap was added, companies such as Linux, LinkedIn, Mozilla and Qantas reported malfunctions until they were fixed according to the new time.