The earth is spinning faster now than it was 50 years ago. What is the matter?

Scientists recorded 28 short days from 1960 to 2020. Therefore, rushing to complete the Earth’s rotation on its own axis led to days that ended a few milliseconds earlier than average. This phenomenon is not particularly dangerous because the rotation of the planet, which is driven by variations in atmospheric pressure, wind, ocean currents, and the motion of the center, varies slightly.

Therefore, this fast rotation of our planet will mark the second “negative” leap.

Earth is in a hurry to finish its days

In decades, the Earth has not been as fast as it was recorded this year, and in many ways strange. Not dangerous, however, is the difficulty for international timekeepers, who all use ultra-precise atomic clocks to measure the Integrated Universal Time (UTC) that sets their clocks.

Astronomical time, when defined by the time it takes for the earth to take a complete rotation, Deviates from UTC by more than 0.4 seconds, UTC receives an adjustment.

Integrated Universal Time, abbreviated as UTC (Universal Universal Time), is also known as Civil Time, which is the reference time zone from which all other time zones in the world are calculated.

These changes are a “The second leap, Also known as "intermediate quizzes" or "extra quizzes" per year in late June or December. Thus astronomical time and atomic time could be rearranged.

These leap seconds are included as the general trend of the Earth's rotation has decreased since the beginning of accurate satellite measurements in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Since 1972, Scientists added jump seconds each year And a half, on average, step National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Last made in 2016, at 23 hours and 59 seconds on New Year's Day, an extra "leap second" was added.

Can the year be less than 365 days?

However, according to Time and date, A The latest acceleration in the cycle Da Terra made scientists talk about the second negative leap for the first time.

So, instead of adding a second, it may be necessary to subtract one. If this is why The average day length is 86,400 seconds, But in 2021 an astronomical day will average 0.05 milliseconds less. Throughout the year, this represents a 19 millisecond delay in nuclear time.

It is very possible that a second negative tab is necessary if the Earth's rotation rate increases further, but it is too early to say whether this is likely to happen. International debates are also taking place about the future of the Second Jump leaks, and it is also possible that the need for a Second Jump reversal could lead to a decision to end the Second Jump forever.

He referred to The Telegraph by Peter Whipperley, a physicist at the National Physical Laboratory in the United Kingdom.

In 2020 the earth was in a hurry

2020 was already faster than usual, astronomically speaking. In terms of time and date, Earth broke the previous record for the lowest astronomical day set in 2005 by 28 times. On the shortest day of the year, July 5, the Earth completed a rotation of 1.0516 milliseconds, more than 86,400 seconds.

According to the Regulatory Commission, The The shortest day in 2020 is July 19th, When the planet completed 1.4602 milliseconds faster in the lap than 86.400 seconds.

According to NIST, interleaved seconds have their pros and cons. Astronomical observations can be useful to ensure that they are synchronized with clock time, but this can be a nuisance for some data recording and telecommunications infrastructure applications.

Some scientists from the International Telecommunication Union have suggested allowing the gap between astronomical and atomic times to be extended until a "leap hour" is needed. This will reduce the interruption of telecommunications (astronomers will have to make their own changes in the meantime).

According to Referred to, The International Service for Earth Rotation and Reference Systems (IERS) in Paris, France is responsible for determining whether a leap is necessary to add or subtract a second. Currently, the IERS Geological Operation Center says it does not plan to add new leap seconds to the IERS.

