The Echo Show 10 goes on sale in the United States

Amazon launched this Thursday, January 28th to receive these orders Pre-sale The new Echo Show 10. According to the company, the smart display will be officially launched on February 25, priced at US $ 250 (R $ 1,804.05).

This device has a 10.1 inch screen and is available in charcoal and white. Combined with two speakers and a woofer for directional sounds, this smart display comes with the ZigBee protocol, which forms the “control center” of a smart home.

For video calling, the Echo Show 10 features a 13-megapixel camera and a motorized platform with 360-degree rotation. This base follows the movement of the user so that he is always at the center of the scene.

The Smart Display is integrated with Netflix, in addition to allowing you to create eight-user invite groups of other Echo Show devices. Thus, the streaming network can use Alexa to browse by voice. Another innovation of the device is the security camera mode, which is capable of alerting users about movements and noise at home.

First announced in September last year, during the annual Amazon event, the Echo Show 10 pre-order is only available in the US.

