Home entertainment The Echo Show 10 goes on sale in the United States

The Echo Show 10 goes on sale in the United States

Jan 28, 2021 0 Comments
Echo Show 10

Amazon launched this Thursday, January 28th to receive these orders Pre-sale The new Echo Show 10. According to the company, the smart display will be officially launched on February 25, priced at US $ 250 (R $ 1,804.05).

This device has a 10.1 inch screen and is available in charcoal and white. Combined with two speakers and a woofer for directional sounds, this smart display comes with the ZigBee protocol, which forms the “control center” of a smart home.

For video calling, the Echo Show 10 features a 13-megapixel camera and a motorized platform with 360-degree rotation. This base follows the movement of the user so that he is always at the center of the scene.

The Smart Display is integrated with Netflix, in addition to allowing you to create eight-user invite groups of other Echo Show devices. Thus, the streaming network can use Alexa to browse by voice. Another innovation of the device is the security camera mode, which is capable of alerting users about movements and noise at home.

First announced in September last year, during the annual Amazon event, the Echo Show 10 pre-order is only available in the US.

Font: larynx

READ  The series receives a Netflix launch date

You May Also Like

SIC Notices | The Sundance Film Festival opens online and the short film was filmed in the Azores

SIC Notices | The Sundance Film Festival opens online and the short film was filmed in the Azores

The War Zone repeats the Captain America error on Netflix

The War Zone repeats the Captain America error on Netflix

Kristen Stewart se transforma na Princesa Diana para novo filme (Foto: WENN)

Kristen Stewart becomes Princess Diana for a new film; Check

Xiao Museum reinforces virtual presence with speeches, movies and drawing courses

Xiao Museum reinforces virtual presence with speeches, movies and drawing courses

See when Amanhe arrives on Netflix at the 2nd season of O Expresso

See when Amanhe arrives on Netflix at the 2nd season of O Expresso

Main photo 4

Check out the 10 premieres scheduled for February on Netflix

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *