The English variant is found in 29 European countries

The British variant of Covit-19, until a week ago, had a total of 10,700 cases in 29 countries of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA), and now accounts for more than half of all infections.

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) sends this information to the Lusa Agency, which states that as of February 22, “about 10,700 cases have been identified in 29 EU / EA countries” of the mutation initially detected in the UK. Last November.

“Diversity in the region is increasing [na Europa] It is estimated that it is now responsible for more than 50% of cases in most member states, ”the European agency added in a written reply to Lusa.

According to scientific sources, the ECDC also points out that this variant (which is more widespread in Europe) is more “contagious” than the original virus, which may have “implications for the effectiveness of operations”.

“This could lead to an exacerbation of the disease and, therefore, an increase in hospitalization rates,” says the European Center, which provides support to member states in health crises such as the current epidemic.

As of February 22, the ECTC reported that as of February 22, 650 cases had been identified in 15 EU / EEA countries.

The SARS-CoV-2 mutation, which was recorded in South Africa and reported by the European Center as having “social spread in some of the outbreaks reported by some member states” could have a significant impact on the effectiveness of the vaccine on at least some of the “currently approved vaccines”.

As of February 22, “about 50 cases have been identified in eight EU / EEA countries” in relation to the Brazilian variant found in travelers from Brazil.

In a report released in mid-February, the ECTC warned that although the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 had decreased in recent weeks, the epidemic situation in Europe was “still of great concern.” “Immediate” public health interventions.