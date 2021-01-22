The epidemic killed at least 2,092,736 people worldwide

More than 97,457,370 infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 have been officially diagnosed since the onset of the epidemic, of which at least 59,236,900 are thought to have been cured.

These figures are based on daily surveys of health officials in each country and exclude reviews from statistical agencies such as Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

As of Thursday, 17,953 new deaths and 662,119 new cases had been reported worldwide.

The United States, the United Kingdom (2,539) and Mexico (1,803) were the countries with the highest number of new deaths in their recent study, with 4,045 new deaths.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of deaths and cases, with 410,378 deaths to 24,632,468 cases, according to a survey by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States is followed by Brazil with 214,147 deaths and 8,697,368 cases, India with 153,032 deaths (10,625,428 cases), Mexico with 146,174 deaths (1,711,283 cases) and the United Kingdom with 95,829 deaths (3,543,646 cases).

Among the worst affected countries, Belgium has the highest number of deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (158), the Czech Republic (141), the United Kingdom (141) and Italy (139), with 178 deaths per 100,000 population.

As of 11:00 today there are a total of 687,031 deaths in Europe 31,529,013, Latin America and the Caribbean 564,379 deaths (17,840,992 cases), the United States and Canada 428,956 deaths (25,362,418 cases), Asia 233,763 deaths (14,817,804 cases), Central (94,817,804 cases) Africa 82,810 deaths (3,365,924 cases), Oceania 945 deaths (31,600 cases).

Since the onset of the disease, the number of tests performed has increased dramatically and screening and screening techniques have improved, leading to an increase in the number of infections.

However, the number of cases detected represents only a fraction of the actual total number of infections, with a significant proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases not yet diagnosed.

The assessment was based on data collected by AFP offices from competent national officials and World Health Organization (WHO) data.