The EU condemns the sentence as “unacceptable and politically motivated”

European Union (EU) diplomatic leader Joseph Borel has condemned the sentencing of Russian authorities by rival Alexei Navalny, saying it was “unacceptable and politically motivated” and acknowledged the possibility of using new sanctions against Russia.

“The EU condemns the decision of the Russian authorities to condemn Alexei Navalny and considers it unacceptable because it is politically motivated and contrary to Russia’s international human rights obligations,” the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy said in a statement today.

In that statement, Joseph Borel points out that “the EU will return to the issue at the next Foreign Council to discuss its implications and future actions,” in reference to the new sanctions against Russia, already protected today by the German government.

The head of diplomacy recalled that the EU “continued to call on Russian authorities to uphold national and international obligations to respect and ensure human rights and equality before the law, including the right to a fair trial.”

“The European Union reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexei Navalny, as well as all civilians and journalists detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” Joseph Borel added. Continuous negative pattern ”.

Joseph Borel is due to travel to Moscow on Thursday to “send a clear message” on human rights, with the argument that new sanctions may be imposed on Russian individuals or companies, European officials said last week.

A Russian court has sentenced Alexei Navalny to two and a half years in prison for violating a probation law.

Last year, the judge ruled that Nalni was in breach of eligibility by failing to appear before competent authorities.

Navalny, 44, who had returned from Germany for five months after being poisoned by the Kremlin, was arrested in defiance of Russian authorities.

To defend themselves from the parole violation charge, Navalny’s lawyers argued that the failure to appear before the authorities was due to the political leader recovering from poisoning in Germany.