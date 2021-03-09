The European Parliament has approved a parliamentary waiver for Carles Puigdemont

The European Parliament today lifted parliamentary opposition from three independent MEPs in Catalonia, including Carlos Puigdemont, the region’s former president who left justice for Spain after the 2017 independence effort.

The results of Monday’s telematic vote at the end of the day were announced in Brussels today, with the European Parliament voting in favor of 400 votes to 248, with 45 votes in favor.

The European Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs gave the green light last February to boost immunity.

Carles Puigdemont, who was elected to the European Parliament in the May 2019 elections, and his former “ministers”, Tony Camin and Clara Ponzatti, are running for what is being organized out of justice in Spain.

The removal of the immunity of the three MEPs will allow Belgian justice to further examine the claims handed down in Spain against Puigdemont and Camin, who have been living in Belgium since 2017, to escape Spanish justice.

Judicial authorities in Scotland, where Clara Ponzatti resides, have suspended the assessment of the extradition request pending the decision of the European Parliament.

Three deputies have been charged with “treason” by Spanish justice, and Carlos Puigdemont and Tony Camin have been charged with “embezzling public funds” and have already announced that they will appeal the decision. EU, if your immune system is discounted.

The Independents considered that the Spanish Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to file the appeal in that country, and condemned the “political nature” of the case against them.

Many former Catalan leaders in the Puigdemont-led regional government, who have stayed in Spain, such as former Vice President Oriol Janguerres, are serving prison sentences for organizing the referendum.

The Catalan separatist parties, although highly divided, have emerged strongly from the last regional elections on February 14 and must continue to lead the regional government.