The fake New York heir used the Netflix rights money to compensate the victims

Anna Sorogina, a young woman who played the millionaire heir to defrauding banks and other financial institutions in New York, USA, used the bulk of the money paid by Netflix to turn her story into a TV series to compensate the victims.



The young woman, who played Anna Delvi in ​​the elite circles of the American city, swindled a German heir, valued at 60 million euros, to finance her lifestyle with banks, luxury hotels, restaurants and many more.

Overall, this has deceived many individuals and companies 200 thousand dollars.

Now, from the platform, after receiving 000 320,000 Streaming For the rights of its history, Sorokina used this money to compensate some of the targeted.

According to the portal Inside, The person who accessed the records paying for the records, used the wrong heir, 000 199,000 Debt settlement with banks And 24 thousand dollars Pay state fines.

Imprisonment for up to 12 years

In May last year, a New York judge sentenced Sorokina to 12 years in prison. The broadcaster said Judge Diane Geisel sentenced him to 4 to 12 years in prison, $ 200,000 in refunds and a fine of 24 24,000 for “various frauds committed between November 2016 and August 2017”. BBC.

Hearing experts Inside Explained Sorokina I was not forced to use it Upon appeal of the sentence, Netflix immediately paid the victims compensation. In fact, if your appeal is successful, you do not have to pay anything, says Dmitry Shoknevich, an expert at John J. College.

However, Sorokin wanted to repay his debts with Citi National Bank and Citibank.

According to his lawyer, Sorokin believes he is in debt For these companies, Even if you think you haven’t stolen them. “[Anna] He told me: “I want them to be paid. I did not steal the money, but I owe them that. I’m not going to fight it.”

The story will be adapted by Shonda Rhymes

A circle of friends with whom he had a relationship in New York believed that Sorokina had $ 67 million in assets and that his father was an oil diplomat.

Honestly, Sorokina was born in 1991 in Russia, Moved with his family in 2007 to a small town near Cologne, Germany. His father worked as a driver and also sold air conditioners and heaters.

It was only in 2017 that he discovered that Anna Delvi, Anna Sorokin, was not a Russian woman, not a German heir. His life was later known Vanity Fair Publish the story of one of the former friends of the false heir who allegedly embezzled $ 62,000

The story of a young woman Shonda caught Rims’ attention, North American series producer Gray physique, Acquired its rights and will become the new protagonist of its first race of Anna Sorokin Streaming Netflix.