The family of the accused policeman in connection with Floyd’s death did not appear in court

MyThe second day of the most important trial in the United States, this time, the only dock accused of murder is alone. A family member is entitled to one seat per session, and no one has yet come forward to support former Minneapolis police agent Derek Chou.

The second day of the trial into the alleged murder of George Floyd, who died while in police custody on May 25 last year, took place on Tuesday.

In videos that went around the world, the agent Derek Suev, seen with one knee on Floyd’s back, was with the other three officers, but he was only charged with two counts of murder (simple murder and gruesome murder). The other three police officers involved in the case – Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Doo Tao – will not be questioned until August for “complicity in the murder”.

During the two sessions already completed, Many witnesses were questioned and questioned, Listened intently to Suv’s forms, took notes several times and stopped looking at the arbitrator and witnesses.

If he has not yet benefited, from the presence of his family members, Suu Kyi will benefit, at least from the full support of the police association. His attorney general, who has served 19 years in law enforcement agencies, was awarded the Minneapolis Police Association Legal Protection Fund.

The day after the police chief saw the video of Floyd’s arrest in May last year, he was removed from police custody (There were 18 complaints and two denunciations against him), Justifying that he was a police officer at the time of the charge, the union decided to continue to support him.

The association will pay more than $ 1 million to a defense panel of about a dozen lawyers.

Also read: Floyd. The emergency operator was the 1st witness: “Something went wrong”