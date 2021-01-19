Jan. .

The lawsuit, filed Sunday night in United States District Court in Washington, D.C., seeks to imprison Riley June Williams, a Pennsylvania resident, for “violent entry into Capitol Hill and disorderly conduct.” However, authorities do not know his whereabouts.

An FBI agent said Williams was found near Pelosi’s office, based on several photos and videos of the Capitol riot.

The witness, who is only identified as W1 in the court document, but claims to be “Riley June Williams’ ex-love partner”, says she sent the laptop to a friend in Russia to sell to the Russian intelligence agency SVR.

That sale “failed for unknown reasons and Williams is still with the device or destroyed it,” he said in a pledge statement.

It is unclear whether the laptop owned by Pelosi was actually stolen. The FBI says it is investigating.

A crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol in Washington and occupied it as Congress was about to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Violent clashes killed five people, including a policeman, and led to a second trial Indictment Donald Trump “to incite rebellion”.

Congress is closed until Democrat Joe Biden takes office as president of the United States, which takes place on Wednesday, according to police, who say extremist right-wing protesters are threatening to block it.