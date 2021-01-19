Home World The FBI says Congress invaders are hoping to sell Pelosi’s computer to Russia

Jan 19, 2021 0 Comments
The lawsuit, filed Sunday night in United States District Court in Washington, D.C., seeks to imprison Riley June Williams, a Pennsylvania resident, for “violent entry into Capitol Hill and disorderly conduct.” However, authorities do not know his whereabouts.

An FBI agent said Williams was found near Pelosi’s office, based on several photos and videos of the Capitol riot.

The witness, who is only identified as W1 in the court document, but claims to be “Riley June Williams’ ex-love partner”, says she sent the laptop to a friend in Russia to sell to the Russian intelligence agency SVR.

That sale “failed for unknown reasons and Williams is still with the device or destroyed it,” he said in a pledge statement.

It is unclear whether the laptop owned by Pelosi was actually stolen. The FBI says it is investigating.

