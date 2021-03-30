The first black hole appeared in a shocking new film

In this video, the researchers explain in detail the method used to measure polarized light

Two years after the release of the first live image of the black hole, the collaboration behind this historical snapshot has released its updated version, which reveals the polarity of the light surrounding the object.

“Polarity is a powerful tool for examining physical conditions in one of the most hospitable environments in the universe.”

The Black holes They are difficult to distinguish because light cannot escape its intense gravity. But there is at least one way to differentiate your shadow, thanks to the intense environment these creatures create around you. When black holes attract large amounts of dust and gas, the material heats up and glows at the so-called Accumulation diskLeave the circular shadow in the center.

The same thing happened with the telescope Event Horizon (EHT) Captured in April 2019 Now an iconic image A miraculous black hole appears in the center of the galaxy M87, Located in a block Virgo, About 55 million light years away.

For these new works published onLetters from the Journal of AstronomyScientists carried out data monitoring analysis to measure the polarity of light through the ring of a cosmic monster. Since light is polarized as it passes through the magnetic fields around the black hole, measuring its direction allows us to better understand what is happening in this mysterious environment.

Event An updated image of a black hole on the Galaxy M87 in conjunction with the Horizon Telescope (EHT). White lines indicate the polarity of light in the ring, which may reveal new sources of magnetic field in this extreme environment – © Collaboration EHT

« Polarization is a powerful tool for exploring physical conditions in one of the most hospitable environments in the universe. He explains Colin LonestaleThe head of the telescope plate Event area. « Not only does it provide clues about the strength and direction of the magnetic fields, but it can also be about how these fields are organized and the invisible matter that exists between us and the object. The origin of radio waves. »

Better understanding of the formation of powerful plasma jets from some miraculous black holes

In particular, the team sought to learn more about the powerful jets that emit some of these amazing black holes, which is a strange phenomenon for the most horrible objects, which should logically absorb large amounts of material instead of being rejected. When observing the polarity of lightEvent areaLater, while operating the models to complete the best fit, the scientists discovered that highly magnetized gas could explain these jets.

« The new polarization images indicate that a strong current is generated by the plasma flux protected by aligned magnetic fields near the black hole, which neutralizes the gravitational force. He concludes Cottaro MoriamaCo-author of the study.