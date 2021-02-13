Home Economy The first call between Fiden and Shik refers to economics and human rights

Feb 13, 2021
The White House announced on Wednesday that the president of the United States had his first telephone conversation with Chinese envoy Xi Jinping, in which he addressed economic issues and human rights abuses.

In the call, three weeks after taking office, Joe Biden expressed “deep concern” over Beijing’s “unjust and forced” economic practices, repression in Hong Kong, and “human rights violations” in Xinjiang, where minorities live. Muslim Uyghur, as well as activities on Taiwan.

The White House said the two leaders talked about the Govt-19 epidemic and the “common challenges” that represent global health care and climate change.

Last year, Beijing imposed national security legislation in Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous region, and since then, several pro-democracy activists and defenders have been detained. The Diploma punishes misconduct, separatism, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers with penalties, including imprisonment.

According to observers, more than a million Uyghurs are being held in political re-education camps in Xianjiang.

Beijing rejects the term “camps” and claims that they are vocational training centers that are designed to provide jobs for people, thus preventing them from religious extremism.

