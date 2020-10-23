The first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders are starting to reach customers around the world.

With the clock changing to October 23rd around the world, the first iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air pre-orders started arriving at buyers. This also means that new devices can be officially purchased and picked up in Apple Stores in many countries.

Eager iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users have shared their device’s new photos via Instagram and Twitter. Both devices come in new colors, so I’d love to see what these new colors look like in the real world.

Of course, this year’s Apple store looks slightly different from the previous year due to the Corona 19 epidemic. We’ve reported before Apple changed its retail strategy this year to ensure customer and employee safety, including the new Express Storefront pickup concept.

With the release date of iPhone 12 this year, the Apple Store is focusing only on picking up previously ordered online orders. So, many people who pre-ordered an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for in-store pickup are starting to see the order status change to “Ready to Pick Up” in the Apple Store app.

The iPhone 12 is available in 5 colors: black, white, product (RED), green and blue. iPhone 12 Pro is available in four colors: Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite and Silver.

In terms of price, the iPhone 12 starts at $829 (or $799 for Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T) for 64GB of storage. Upgrading to a 128GB configuration is a 256GB straight upgrade for $879 ($849 for Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T), or $979 ($949 for Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T) You can.

The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, sells for $999 for 128GB of storage, $1099 for 256GB of storage, and $1299 for 512GB of storage.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on November 6th, and will be available to order and in-store from November 13. Check out some iPhone 12 images below and let us know when your device arrives. , Or if you have a story about the Apple Store experience, it’s in the comments below.

Hello! New iPhone release date Linkman has successfully acquired iPhone 12 Pro 😊 pic.twitter.com/oHsmtwTRZP -Gadgetouch / Gadgetouch (@gadgetouch) October 22, 2020

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more Apple news, check out 9to5Mac on YouTube.