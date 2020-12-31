Home World The first nurse vaccinated against Covit-19 in Italy

Dec 31, 2020 0 Comments
A He was the first person to receive a dose of the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and a German laboratory Bioentech In Italy, nurse Claudia Alivernini, 29, is being targeted by social media.

According to the Italian newspaper Ile Mesagero, the health expert blocked all his official profiles on social media on “We Day”, a coded date, marking the beginning of the epidemic in the EU on the 27th. December. Since then, however, fake profiles have been created, from which many bad comments have emerged.

According to Italian newspapers, the health expert has been the target of death threats. These comments come from those who do not believe that the vaccine is a cure for the disease.

“Now let’s see when you die” is one of the recurring owls on social networks Reaction When Claudia was vaccinated against the disease.

However, words of support have also been heard. Florence Mayor Tario Nordella said the threats on Twitter were “shameful”. Other politicians, including members of Foria Italy, also expressed sympathy for the health expert.

The professional has already revealed that he is considering bringing those who wrote the news to justice.

Also read: Per minute: New Year? What you can (and cannot) do; The emergency will be extended

READ  The British ambassador saves the student from drowning in the Chinese river

