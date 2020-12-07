The first race on the moon will be between two teen-built remote control cars

Photo: Emmanuel Dunant / AFP (Getty Images)

It’s only a matter of time before Elon Musk decides it’s time to race on the moon, and 2021 looks like that time. No, these are not man-made cars: they are student-designed remote control engines. Because, hell, why not?

That is the goal Moon mark, The company that organizes this whole thing. Moon Mark is a multimedia and Educational content The company is committed to doing cool shit like sending remote control cars to the moon to get teenagers in the STEM fields. What better way to do this than to ask high school students to design remote control cars that run in space from the comfort of the earth?

To do things, there are a ton of big names as guides for the students involved, the very best Frank Stephenson is responsible for designing cars for the Mini, Ferrari, Maserati, and McLaren. Tons of students submitted designs for the remote control Moon race, but Stephenson will offer his expertise to two finalists who will eventually go into space.

The interior design of the cars is already deployed, so this is an aerodynamic bodywork challenge: how to actually use that platform Go.

When the cars are finished, that’s where the musk comes from. The completed engines will be injected into the moon via SpaceX Falcon 9, which is currently scheduled to launch in October 2021. The Nova-C lunar lander of intuitive engines will then carry cars to the surface.

That release, though? It’s going to be Precious. From New Atlas, Which directed the numbers:

Each car weighs 2.5 kg (5.5 lb) and the “sorting mechanism” used to place them on the lunar surface weighs another 3 kg (6.6 lb). Because this 8 kg (17.6 lb) combined weight is a big deal It goes to the moon. This is a somewhat specialty distribution, not cheap. For example, the lunar logistics company Astrobotic It is currently quoting a price of US $ 1.2 million per kilo (Approximately US $ 544,000 per pound) to reduce one of its peregrine lander blocks.

Can I tell you, high school Elizabeth No. Is ready to handle the responsibility of the multi-million dollar space racing program. The teenagers who get this opportunity will be made up of things that are much harder than that Anything Among us.

The Nova-C lander will have the tools needed to communicate with Earth, so high school students will be in touch. There will also be a live stream of the event, so humans going to Earth can see history from the comfort of our bed.

This is a hell of a cool project. I honestly can’t wait to see what’s in it.