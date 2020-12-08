T-Mobile has stopped selling the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra on its online storefront. All three devices have been occasionally removed from D-Mobile’s online store over the past several days. Calls to local stores confirm that the current inventory is still able to sell, but none of these models are ordering new stock. T-Mobile has assured us that the smaller Galaxy S20 will eventually return to the carrier’s online store soon, although the store will be exclusive as the S20 + and S20 Ultra now remain in store.

All of the previous product pages for the Galaxy S20 series on the T-Mobile website are now redirected to the main Samsung phone product page, where you can purchase other Samsung phones, including the newly released Galaxy S20 FE and the nearly 2-year-old Galaxy S10. There is currently no way to order or view the Galaxy S20, S20 + or S20 Ultra on T-Mobile’s website.

Samsung still sells the Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra for the T-Mobile, but the Galaxy S20 T-Mobile is not in stock at the manufacturer’s store for the SK. Although the Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra are still available, we find that they are limited to specific storage capabilities and color options.

With Galaxy S21 Samsung may be cutting production in the Galaxy S20 series to switch to the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 series, however T-Mobile says this change is due to the high demand following recent ads. Either way, we have been told that the S20 will soon reappear on its online storefront, although other phones will be limited to what is currently available in the store.