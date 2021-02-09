The floor? There shouldn’t even be a game here, there was a full lap

Coach Vitoria de Guimares was relieved that no one was injured on a terrible pitch

The coach of Vitoria de Guimares, at the end of the game with Balencence, reiterated his criticism of Zamorin’s terrible pitch. “Playing in this field is a compliment to the patience of the balance, for making 17 games here,” said Jono Henriques, adding that the news of the technical study taking place today was not exciting because it seemed “too late”.

Related

“The league has a lot of responsibility. There shouldn’t even be a game here, there was even a full round,” he recalled: “The players on the pitch, they all won because no one was injured.”

“Football was losing,” he said succinctly, and Vitoria’s balance was lower than desired: “We tried to switch to practice. We allowed the opponent to stay ahead by one goal; we were lucky to be able to match; there were situations for more goals in both goals, but the football failed. We scored two points.” We lost and we wanted all three.