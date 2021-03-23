The forgotten Disney fantasy movie is back on Netflix

Roald Doll, despite his dark side, is one of the most popular children’s book authors of all time. He has won awards such as the World Fantasy Convention Lifetime Achievement Award and several Edgar Allan Poe Awards, and many of his children’s stories have been adapted into cinema.

In fact, one of his most rated movie adaptations recently topped the Netflix Top 10 in the US, probably due to its exciting and entertaining storyline.

The Good Giant Friend was first published as a book in 1982 and turned into an animated film in 1989. Steven Spielberg’s new Disney adaptation was released in 2016, and these days United States United fans love it on Netflix.

In it Mark Rylans (Spides Bridge) plays the good giant friend and Ruby Bornhill (the flower of Mary and the witch) Sophie, the brave orphan that the good giant friend brings to his home in Giants Land.

They embark on a journey to prevent other giants from invading the human world who are not as cool as a good giant friend. Although the film now performs better on streaming platforms, its first reviews are split.

Criticisms of O’Brien Gigante Amigo’s initial release were mixed. The Disney movie was loved by many for its magical fantasy elements, but many did not like it. One of the biggest criticisms is that there is not enough action for adults to enjoy.

Dan Gear of the Chicago Daily Herald wrote: “A good giant friend gives children moderate beauty. However, this may not have the serious emotional impact we expect from Spielberg’s products such as ET: The Extraterrestrial and Immediate Third – degree Contacts. ”

Alternatively, Sophie Monks Kaufman, a film critic for Little White Lies, said it “stopped believing in the magic of dreams.”

Spielberg struggled to set the pace. Eventually, Melissa Matheson (ET: The Extraterrestrial), screenwriter for The Good Giant Friend, slowed down Spielberg.

“I encountered a lot of drafts after I first read the script, but Melissa [Matheson] I had already made four or five drafts before reading your work, ”he explained in an interview with Collider.

“One thing I’ll said is that more plot is needed and it needs to be faster.”

“Melissa was very patient and spiritual, and she said, ‘Now, Steve, you know this is not one of your Indiana Jones films. Places and patience, do not rush, because it does not work in a hurry, it will only work by widening the way it expands. ‘”

“That’s the best advice she’s ever given me. She’s absolutely right. The film has its own flair, you can not press it.”

Although critics are divided by speed, the general consensus is that The Good Giant Friend is a vision that the whole family can enjoy. Now, the public has figured it out, thanks to the availability of Netflix in the US.

In Brazil, the O Bom Gigante Amigo is not available on Netflix – and interestingly enough, although distributed by Disney, it is not even on Disney +.