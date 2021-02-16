The former immigrant wants to save the astronaut who lives in Serra de Arca

ToAna Pixoto Fernandez 16 February, 2021 • 15:33

An unreal person lives in the backyard of Jose Alves, which surprises climbers on the Serra de Arca in the municipality of Caminha. An astronaut, the protagonist of an ad for the Swiss watch brand Omega and a long-time mustache immigrant from Paris, is a leading figure on a farmland in the high village of Gostenheira in Arca de Pico.

The space suit turned out to be a “tourist attraction” at Jose’s doorstep, but time has not forgiven and the materials have deteriorated, and today its owner lives in a state of restlessness with fear of the day ahead of the game that will make people laugh.

The former immigrant wants to save an astronaut who lives in the Serra de Arca. Report by Ana Pixoto Fernandez

“I need a case. I want to get one. It’s very damaged. I have a tailor there who says it fixes it, but it’s not as real as I would like.”, Says, expressing a laugh, but signifying him, but no longer happy in recent times.

Jose Alves is an avid lover of concertina and sings to the challenge. Ever since he returned from France a decade ago, anyone who wants to see him can enjoy the regular feasts in the region. Motion picture. But he lost his wife Arminda and the widow and the plague robbed him of happiness.

He goes in solitude, these days, looking for his astronaut by exchanging conversations and friendships with neighbors. “I’m so glad you’re there. A lot of people come to see and take pictures.”, He comments.

The space case in his backyard in the middle of the mountain represents the image of Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface. The astronaut wore an Omega watch on his journey to the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969. Jose says: “My wife wanted me to throw it away, but I remembered to put it in the yard, and it was there. If I could not find another one, I would have to take it out one day. Finally, it’s all over.”