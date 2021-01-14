The full version for PC ‘gets the official trailer

Team Ninja e KOEI Techmo ‘S released the official trailer for the PC versionNeo 2: Full version‘, Scheduled for February 5th Steam. This game brings with it all the content that Studio has released so far, including three extensions.

According to the official description, the ‘Neo 2: Full Version’ will support 4K resolution, Alta widescreen, HDR and 144 Hz (with 60fps or 120fps option).

Minimum requirements

Requires 64 bit processor and operating system

System Operational: Windows 10 (64 bit), Windows 8.1 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 4460

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, VRAM 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 85 GB available space

Blacka de Som: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz

Recommended requirements

Requires 64 bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700K or higher

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super, VRAM 6GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 85 GB available space

Blacka de Som: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz