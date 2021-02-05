The future of Bruno Vienna did not go through Prague. This is a closed door

Statements by Prague coach Carlos Carvalho after the 2-1 win over Portimonனs.

Game Analysis: “I mean: this is the eighth game in 22 days. It’s incredible, incredible. The players have this attitude, they have this heart to turn the game against a tough team … because Paulo Sergio always has attacking teams, with quick players, and creates a lot of problems. This created difficulties for us.We had new elements, Porja and Sporar, and the team was tense here and there but after the goal we settled well and finished the game well.It would have been 2-0 and it would have been very difficult to change the outcome, I recognized it, But then we were solid, we played more in the attacking midfield in the second half, we had to close ourselves to 1-1, then 2-1, then the Portimonnes got a chance they could draw there, we were a little lucky, but it was a Is part of. There are three games in 22 days. My players have no adjectives and they were absolutely fantastic, and only then can we reverse the decision with a tremendous commitment. I have no words Ross, fascinating. “

Is Bruno Vienna definitely not out? “The door is closed, it will not be missed, because only the soldiers who are here are needed. The management is already handling his workplace. This issue will be resolved. His future has not gone through Prague.”